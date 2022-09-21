Logitech’s G CLOUD gaming handheld launches October 17

Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld is launching on October 18 in the US. First leaked a few weeks back, the G CLOUD gaming handheld is real, about to launch, and will cost $350.

The Microsoft Store has a $50 discount for preordering Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld. In a post announcing the new handheld, Catherine Gluckstein, VP of Xbox Cloud Gaming, said that “we’re always looking to make gaming available to more people in more ways.”

The G CLOUD gaming handheld works with Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream hundreds of titles wherever you have an internet connection.

Microsoft also worked with Logitech to ensure that Remote Play works as advertised, so you can stream your Xbox games from your console to your handheld.

What we know about Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld

This is the same handset that Logitech announced a partnership with Tencent. It features a 7-inch touchscreen display at 1080p and 60Hz, with asymmetrical controls like an Xbox controller.

In addition, it also has gyroscopic controls and remappable buttons. It weighs 463 grams, which is somewhere in between the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck.

The handheld doesn’t only play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, runs Android, and has full access to the Google Play Store.

Image: Logitech

Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Steam Link, Google Stadia, and even Amazon Luna are all supported. It also has Netflix, other streaming services, and emulator support.

This can be an awesome little gaming console. However, the only thing we don’t know is how much onboard storage space it will have, but it does have the option of expanding the storage via a microSD card.

You can preorder the Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld from Logitech or Microsoft, where you’ll get a $50 discount for your wait. Microsoft says it’ll get to you as soon as October 19.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.