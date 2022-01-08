How to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11

Installing Android applications on your Windows 11 PC is possible, but the process can be complicated.

When it comes to completing the task, you have several options. Certain solutions are denser than others, while some alternatives are easier to digest.

To make the process as easy as possible, let’s run through one of the simpler methods for installing the Google Play Store on Windows 11.

Enable Windows 11 developer mode

First, you’ll need to enable the Windows 11 developer mode, which you can do by following these steps:

Go to Settings > Privacy & security > For developers Switch Developer Mode on Click Yes to confirm

Enable Virtual Machine Platform and Hyper-V in Windows 11

Next, you’ll need to enable Virtual Machine Platform and Hyper-V using these steps:

Click the taskbar Search icon and type Windows features Select Turn Windows features on or off Tick Virtual Machine Platform and Hyper-V Click OK and restart your PC when prompted

M1 Macs running Windows 11 through Parallels or similar software don’t support Nested Virtualization, which means Hyper-V isn’t available.

If you have the right hardware and Hyper-V Platform is still grayed out, you may need to enable the feature in your BIOS.

Download and install WAS Package from GitHub

Finally, you can use this process to download and install the WAS package:

Go to the MagiskOnWSA Git repository Click the Fork icon and then click the Actions tab Click Build WSA in the sidebar Click Run Workflow and input the OpenGApps variant you want to use (pico will work fine) Click Run workflow Click Build WSA and scroll down to Artifacts Click the artifact for your Windows 11 build to download Unzip the artifact, Right-click Install.ps1, and select Run with PowerShell When the process completes, click the Search icon in the taskbar, type Windows Subsystem for Android, and select the entry to open it Switch Developer Mode to On, click Manage Developer Settings, and then click Continue

You should now be able to open the Google Play Store, sign in, and access Android software on your Windows PC. If the app doesn’t appear in the Start Menu, you can click the Search icon and type Google Play Store to locate the application.

Enjoy using Android apps on Windows 11

The process may be long and involved, but the outcome is worth the effort if you succeed. When it comes to accessing the Google Play Store on Windows 11, the method described is simpler than most but still gets the job done.

