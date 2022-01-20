Microsoft is finally redesigning the Windows Task Manager

The Task Manager in Windows hasn’t changed much for years. As part of Windows 11’s overhaul, however, it looks like it is getting a new design in Microsoft’s new Fluent Design language. A simplified UI is coming, and the all-important option for dark mode.

Found hidden in some of the recent Windows 11 builds, engineering student Gustave Monce found the redesign. The new Task Manager is “broken” in Monce’s own words, missing most of the functionality of the existing program.

It does have a dark mode as an option, which you can see in the screenshot below. Yes, no more blinding yourself with the Task Manager when you open it at night.

Image: Microsoft via Gustave Monce

The redesign also moves all of the tabs that are currently across the top of Task Manager, to the left-hand edge. That’s less cluttered than the current design, mirroring the changes in the Windows 11 Settings app, and other places. The window also has the new rounded corners of Windows 11 apps and muted pastel shades.

This is the latest of many design changes in Windows 11. MS Paint got its first redesign in what feels like forever, Windows Media Player will finally look modern, and Notepad is getting dark mode along with some new features.

