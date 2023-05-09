Microsoft is dabbling with ads in the Windows 11 Settings menu

Well, the glory days are over, folks; Microsoft is pushing its ads in the settings menu. In a bold move to push more users toward its services.

Specifically, they’re testing the ads in the “Accounts” section, nudging users to embrace Microsoft accounts.

But don’t panic just yet – these ads are only popping up in early Insider Canary builds, so their rollout to all Windows 11 users isn’t set in stone.

Twitter detective “Albacore” spilled the beans on this development, unearthing interesting tidbits in new Windows builds. Interestingly, these ads seem to target users logged in with local accounts, lurking exclusively in the Settings > Accounts portion of the Windows 11 Settings menu.

Updates were made to the Microsoft Account portion of the upcoming Settings Homepage, here's how it looks now + a preview of end of product support notices that can appear in the Account page pic.twitter.com/DwYEKqOb9n — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) May 5, 2023

While Microsoft still allows local accounts for general purposes, it’s pushing users to sign in more often for features like auto-syncing files and Windows Store access.

Choosing a local account does have its perks, though, like increased privacy and dodging unwanted services like OneDrive.

These Settings menu ads are part of a broader trend of Microsoft weaving ads to any place imaginable, such as the Start menu.

We’ve been dealing with ads in Windows for a while now, and as Windows 10 approaches its twilight years, we can probably expect even more “reminders,” “ads,” and “notifications” to rear their heads.

While some folks argue that Microsoft ads have their merits (spreading the word about new features and options), for those in the know, these ads are just another pesky hurdle to clear before getting on with their day.

