If you set up your Windows account in a rush, you may not have picked an ideal username. Or perhaps the old name you chose doesn’t match the new you. Whatever the reason, we will show you how to change your username in Windows 11.

Thankfully, your Windows username is much easier to change than your real name. There’s a lot less paperwork involved.

The steps for local and Microsoft accounts are slightly different, so let’s discuss how to change your Windows 11 username for each account type.

How to change Windows 11 username for a local account

For your PC, you can quickly change the username for a local account. Here’s how to change your local account name in Windows 11:

Search Control Panel and launch the app

Image: KnowTechie

Click Change account type under User Accounts

Image: KnowTechie

Select the account you want to modify

Image: KnowTechie

Click Change the account name

Image: KnowTechie

Type a new account name and click Change Name

Image: KnowTechie

And there you have it. You’ve successfully changed your Windows 11 username for local accounts. However, if you are looking to change your Microsoft account name, keep reading.

How to change Windows 11 username for a Microsoft account

If you need to change your username for your Microsoft account, you can do that. Here’s how to change your Microsoft account name in Windows 11:

Search Settings and launch the app Select Accounts in the side menu Click Email & accounts Select the account you want to modify and click Manage Sign in if prompted and click Your info on the Microsoft account page Click Edit name Complete the form and click Save

If you want to skip a few steps, you can go directly to your Microsoft account page and get right down to business.

Does your Windows username matter?

Generally, your Windows username does little more than indicate which account you’re using, and you may only notice it at the log-in screen.

Therefore, the name you select isn’t important, and you can be as bland or as wild as you’d like.

With that said, if multiple people use your device, choosing a really offensive username can make login time fun.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: