How to change your username in Windows 11
Changing your username can be done in just a couple of steps. Here’s how.
If you set up your Windows account in a rush, you may not have picked an ideal username. Or perhaps the old name you chose doesn’t match the new you. Whatever the reason, we will show you how to change your username in Windows 11.
Thankfully, your Windows username is much easier to change than your real name. There’s a lot less paperwork involved.
The steps for local and Microsoft accounts are slightly different, so let’s discuss how to change your Windows 11 username for each account type.
How to change Windows 11 username for a local account
For your PC, you can quickly change the username for a local account. Here’s how to change your local account name in Windows 11:
- Search Control Panel and launch the app
- Click Change account type under User Accounts
- Select the account you want to modify
- Click Change the account name
- Type a new account name and click Change Name
And there you have it. You’ve successfully changed your Windows 11 username for local accounts. However, if you are looking to change your Microsoft account name, keep reading.
How to change Windows 11 username for a Microsoft account
If you need to change your username for your Microsoft account, you can do that. Here’s how to change your Microsoft account name in Windows 11:
Search Settings and launch the app
Select Accounts in the side menu
Click Email & accounts
Select the account you want to modify and click Manage
Sign in if prompted and click Your info on the Microsoft account page
Click Edit name
Complete the form and click Save
If you want to skip a few steps, you can go directly to your Microsoft account page and get right down to business.
Does your Windows username matter?
Generally, your Windows username does little more than indicate which account you’re using, and you may only notice it at the log-in screen.
Therefore, the name you select isn’t important, and you can be as bland or as wild as you’d like.
With that said, if multiple people use your device, choosing a really offensive username can make login time fun.
