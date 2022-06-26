Connect with us

How to change your username in Windows 11

Changing your username can be done in just a couple of steps. Here’s how.

windows 11 logo
If you set up your Windows account in a rush, you may not have picked an ideal username. Or perhaps the old name you chose doesn’t match the new you. Whatever the reason, we will show you how to change your username in Windows 11.

Thankfully, your Windows username is much easier to change than your real name. There’s a lot less paperwork involved.

The steps for local and Microsoft accounts are slightly different, so let’s discuss how to change your Windows 11 username for each account type.

How to change Windows 11 username for a local account

For your PC, you can quickly change the username for a local account. Here’s how to change your local account name in Windows 11:

  1. Search Control Panel and launch the app
windows search control panel
  1. Click Change account type under User Accounts
windows control panel
  1. Select the account you want to modify
windows control panel account selection
  1. Click Change the account name
windows 11 change name screen
  1. Type a new account name and click Change Name
windows 11 change name confirmation
And there you have it. You’ve successfully changed your Windows 11 username for local accounts. However, if you are looking to change your Microsoft account name, keep reading.

How to change Windows 11 username for a Microsoft account

If you need to change your username for your Microsoft account, you can do that. Here’s how to change your Microsoft account name in Windows 11:

  1. Search Settings and launch the appwindows search settings

  2. Select Accounts in the side menuwindows settings menu showing account

  3. Click Email & accountswindows settings menu showing accounts

  4. Select the account you want to modify and click Managewindows email accounts

  5. Sign in if prompted and click Your info on the Microsoft account pagemicrosoft account page

  6. Click Edit namemicrosoft account your info

  7. Complete the form and click Savemicrosoft account name

If you want to skip a few steps, you can go directly to your Microsoft account page and get right down to business.

Does your Windows username matter?

Generally, your Windows username does little more than indicate which account you’re using, and you may only notice it at the log-in screen.

Therefore, the name you select isn’t important, and you can be as bland or as wild as you’d like.

With that said, if multiple people use your device, choosing a really offensive username can make login time fun.

