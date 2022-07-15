Windows 12 release date — when is it coming out?

It has been almost a year since the release of Windows 11. And as is the case with all technology of this kind, people are already wondering when Windows 12 is coming out. Is there even a rumored Windows 12 release date at this point?

There were a total of six years between the release of Windows 10 and Windows 11. However, before that transition, Microsoft was a little quicker with its new OS releases.

Prior to Windows 11, there were usually only around three or fewer years between new versions.

But what about this time around? Windows 11 has been received pretty well by the general public, so will it last an extra long time, like Windows 10? Or will Microsoft go back to releasing its operating systems more frequently?

So when is Windows 12 coming out?

Short answer: 2024, probably.

While there isn’t any confirmed date from Microsoft about when Windows 12 will come out, current speculation points to 2024, putting the operating system on a 3-year development cycle.

A report from Windows Central alleges the new, 3-year development process for Windows. According to the publication, Microsoft is also planning to ramp up the delivery of its new feature updates.

Instead of delivering Windows updates twice a year, once in the fall and once in the summer, the OS will now issue updates every few months, up to four times per year.

So, while we may not get a full, new version of Windows as soon as we thought, we should be getting new feature updates for Windows 11 more often.

Of course, this is all still speculation at this point. Microsoft itself hasn’t said anything about a Windows 12 release, so we should take this news with a grain of salt.

As is the case with any sort of major development like this, everything is still subject to change. Chances are, we won’t know an exact release schedule for Windows 12 until the operating system’s arrival is imminent.

