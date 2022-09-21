How to download the Windows 11 2022 Update

Microsoft has released the first major update to Windows 11. Named the Windows 11 2022 Update, it’s on the way to all computers running Windows 11 and Windows 10.

The update brings a whole bunch of new features and tools to the Windows operating system. So, how do you get the new update?

Windows should download the update automatically and prompt you to install it. That’s true for most cases, but we know Windows doesn’t always do what it’s supposed to.

If you want the Windows 11 2022 Update right now, here’s how to manually update.

You can update to the 22H2 update of Windows 11 from either Windows 11 or Windows 10. For Windows 10 users, you’ll want to use the PC Health Check app to ensure your PC can run Windows 11. For Windows 11 users: Open Start menu and search for Settings. Click on the app to open it. Click on Windows Update. Click on Check for updates, then select Download & install when you see the “Windows 11 version 22H2 is available” banner Wait while the update installs, and then restart when prompted. For Windows 10 users: Open Settings by right-clicking on the Windows icon and selecting it from the list. Click on Update & Security. Click Check for updates, then click the Download and install button in the top banner Follow any instructions as Windows installs the update, then reboot your computer.

Now you’re all updated and on the Windows 11 2022 Update. This update has multiple new productivity, accessibility, and security features, along with some other goodies.

We’ll follow up with coverage of exactly what’s included and how to use some of the new features. But for a complete rundown on everything Microsoft included in the update, head on over to the company’s blog post here.

