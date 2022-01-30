How to uninstall Windows 11 updates

When Microsoft releases a Windows update, it usually aims to remedy an issue or upgrade the operating system. Solving glitches, patching security vulnerabilities, and adding new features are all good reasons to push an update.

However, sometimes an intended fix can cause unforeseen problems. If you’ve ever installed an update only to have your PC start misbehaving, you’ll understand the struggle.

Fortunately, Microsoft makes remedying any issues that may arise relatively easy. Let’s discuss several methods you can use to uninstall updates in Windows 11.

Uninstalling an unwanted update in Windows 11 Settings is one of the simplest removal methods. You can see which updates you’ve downloaded, when installations occurred, and remove any entries that have caused problems.

Here’s how you uninstall an update in your Windows 11 Settings:

Launch Settings Click Windows Update Then, click Update history Scroll down and click Uninstall updates Click Uninstall beside the update you want to remove

That covers removing updates through the Settings menu. Now, let’s move on to the Command Prompt.

If you prefer to take care of business using command lines, you can use Command Prompt in Windows 11 to uninstall an unwanted update. Here’s how:

Launch Command Prompt by searching Command Prompt, Right-clicking the application, and selecting Run as administrator

Image: KnowTechie

2. Type systeminfo.exe and press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

3. In the Hotfix(s) section, identify the update you want to remove and note the KB number

Image: KnowTechie

4. Type wusa /uninstall /kb:XXXXXXX, replacing the Xs with the appropriate digits, and press Enter. A complete command line should look like this: wusa /uninstall /kb:5007297

Image: KnowTechie

5. Click Yes to confirm and complete the removal

And there you go, you’ve now uninstalled the updates using the Command Prompt in Windows 11.

If an update has made a serious mess of your system and your PC won’t boot, you can use Windows Recovery Environment to roll back a bad installation. Here’s how:

1. Hold the Power button to switch off your PC, turn the device back on, and repeat the process several times to activate Windows Recovery Environment

2. Select Troubleshoot

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select Advanced Options

Image: KnowTechie

4. Select Uninstall Updates

Image: KnowTechie

5. Choose the type of update you want to remove

Image: KnowTechie

6. Click Uninstall update and wait for the restore process to complete

Image: KnowTechie

Once Windows removes the update, your computer should restart and hopefully boot up as normal. If uninstalling one update doesn’t resolve the issue, you may need to try removing another.

Windows updates aren’t meant to break things, but sometimes unforeseen issues do arise. Frequently backing up your important files is a great way to avoid data loss if an installation does go wrong.

But, generally, uninstalling a tainted update should undo any damage. Good luck out there.

