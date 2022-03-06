(Yet another) issue has popped up with Windows 11

Windows 11 was released in October 2021. It’s no secret that a new operating system (OS) comes with some common problems. There’s been some negative feedback surrounding Windows 11, mostly because it causes issues when users update from Windows 10.

So far, Windows 11 problems include memory leaks, performance issues, compatibility problems, an empty widget board, and some users having issues searching in the start menu. Understanding these glitches can help Windows users decide if making the upgrade is worth it.

Recently, another issue has popped up with the OS during a feature update in February. Here’s more information about this most recent bug, how Windows updates sometimes cause more problems for users, and whether it’s worth switching to Windows 11.

Most recent bug With Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

The main issue with the Windows 11 February feature update made it challenging for users to access the Start menu. This can be frustrating because users can access all their installed applications from that menu.

Microsoft officials say this isn’t a bug but rather a feature of the new OS. The widgets board is pinned to the left of the taskbar and opens when users hover over it, causing a conflict and making it harder for users to access the Start menu.

Microsoft will likely deliver a fix for this widespread issue in the future. However, this problem and other bugs with the OS may impact how many people decide to upgrade to the latest version.

Image: KnowTechie

A new report shows Windows 11 is on close to 20% of personal computers (PCs). Windows 10 M21HU (21H1) is on 27.5% of PCs, meaning Windows PC users have been pretty slow to upgrade to the company’s latest OS.

Microsoft has had its fair share of issues in the past trying to convince users to upgrade their OS. It seems as though many Windows users are opting for new versions of Windows 10 rather than migrating to Windows 11.

There are a few reasons why this may be, considering how some people like using an OS they’re already familiar with. Additionally, Windows 10 still feels relatively modern, so some users may not want to bother upgrading.

It only took a few minutes for users to identify issues when Windows 10 was released. It begs the question: Why do these updates cause more problems than create solutions?

There’s no one answer to this question, and it can be frustrating for Windows users long term. Consider how many people work from home — it’s expected that 40% of employees will continue remote work.

Most of these workers will need a reliable Windows OS to complete their tasks and projects, and at the moment, it seems like Windows 11 isn’t quite it.

Microsoft needs to do a better job of convincing users to upgrade their software. That’s vital because upgrades typically have security patches to mitigate common cybersecurity risks.

Is it worth updating to Windows 11?

Image: Microsoft

All operating systems come with pros and cons. It’s important to weigh these before deciding to install the latest version of Windows software.

First, consider the minimum requirements your computer must have to upgrade to Windows 11. It also has a new design, which some users may not like. Getting used to an updated interface takes time. It comes with a learning curve, so be aware of that before upgrading.

Windows 11 does come with some performance improvements you may want to consider. Suppose you want a new system with the latest features, enhanced security measures, and the ability to multitask. In that case, an upgrade may be a good idea.

If you’ve come to love Windows 10, have incompatible hardware, or are looking for a bug-free experience, it may be wise to stick with what you know.

Thankfully, Microsoft is usually aware of common issues users run into while using a new OS and continuously releases updates with fixes.

Windows users have the advantage of sticking with their current OS if Windows 11 doesn’t seem worth it and expecting future updates.

