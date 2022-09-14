Windows users: update your PCs to fix 63 security issues

Microsoft has issued the monthly Patch Tuesday for Windows, and you’ll want to update. 63 security issues have been patched, including one actively exploited zero-day.

KrebsOnSecurity says that zero-day has been used in the wild and could put any Windows computer at risk. That risk is greater now after Microsoft released details alongside the patch.

Another issue in the Windows TCP/IP service that handles network addresses could take over Windows machines without user interaction. That’s as bad as it sounds.

All modern operating systems have bugs and security issues. Microsft is pretty proactive about fixing issues, leaving bad actors less of a window to act in.

If you’re running any version of Windows from 7 onwards, go update your computer. Otherwise, you’re potentially at risk.

Image: Unsplash

The biggest issue fixed in this month’s security updates is CVE-2022-37969. Microsoft confirmed this as actively exploited, so you want to update your PC.

This zero-day issue affects all Windows versions from 7 through the current version 11. It also affects Windows Server 2008 and 2012.

Microsoft says this bug could let attackers take control of your computer, so it’s wise to update. Your computer might already have installed them if you had automatic updates set.

If not, it’s time to go check for the updates. To update Windows, click on Start > Settings > Windows Update.

Image: KnowTechie

BleepingComputer has the full list of the 63 security fixes in this patch. Again, you’ll want to update your computer if you’re running Windows.

We recommend installing the update as soon as possible. Microsoft has issued details of the vulnerabilities alongside the patch.

Now bad actors know it’s a race against time to exploit them before users install the updates.

