New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features

Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year.

The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The biggest changes in the update are coming to your Roku home screen.

The home screen on Roku is adding a new menu, called The Buzz. The Buzz will show trailers, show clips, interviews, and more. And you can interact with those posts and follow channels to stay up-to-date on your entertainment.

Also coming to the home screen is a new Continue Watching feature that will house all of the shows and movies that you’re watching across streaming services for quicker access.

This feature sounds similar to what you find on various streaming services, like Netflix or Disney Plus. But on Roku, the Continue Watching list will cover all of the shows and movies that you watch across any streaming service.

There’s also a new Save List that will let you save any show to hop back in with just a couple of steps.

More improvements beyond the Roku home screen

But the improvements don’t stop on the home screen. New Bluetooth private listening lets you connect your earbuds to a Roku smart soundbar to listen to your shows or movies in private.

The Roku mobile app will also be updated with a Live TV Channel Guide button to browse live TV channels and content on your Roku device.

Finally, the new Live TV categories let you easily discover live TV content through various categories and genres.

Roku didn’t say exactly when the new update was coming. But it did say that the OS update would be rolling out to devices over the coming months.

So if you have a Roku streaming stick or TV, keep your eye out for this update. The company is adding tons of features that should make streaming from your Roku device more intuitive and user-friendly.

