Roku and Wyze team up for new smart home lineup

Roku now has a Smart Home line. Co-developed with Wyze, the initial batch of devices includes video doorbells, cameras, lights, and plugs for indoor and outdoor use.

All the new devices can be controlled through your Roku, using your TV to show what’s happening in the camera’s field of view. They launch with Google Assistant compatibility, with Amazon’s Alexa support coming in November.

There’s also an optional subscription for additional features. These new products will be sold on Roku’s website and at Walmart exclusively. Let’s dive in and see what’s coming.

Roku’s new Smart Home line seems to be Wyze’s current range, just rebranded for Roku. That isn’t bad, as we liked every Wyze device we’ve had in the labs.

The initial range of devices is below, but the important feature is the deep integration into the Roku TV operating system.

That will let you do things like see who’s at the door while you’re binge-watching your favorite shows and use the Roku voice remote to control your smart home.

Roku Video Doorbell and Chime

Roku’s Video Doorbell and Chime comes in wired ($80) and wireless ($100) options. The wired version has 1080p video, while the wireless one has a rechargeable battery that lasts six months on charge and 1440p video.

Both versions have instant notifications, two-way audio, and a head-to-toe aspect ratio to see every part of your doorstep. They also have color night vision and IP65-rated weatherproofing.

Roku Floodlight Camera

Roku’s Floodlight Camera has “home security on lock.” See a 270-degree field-of-view in 1080p Full-HD, with two-way audio. The two floodlights have adjustable brightness, and you also get a siren to scare off trespassers.

You can also set detection zones, so you’re not disturbed by what goes on in your neighbor’s yard.

Roku Smart Home devices

The Roku Smart Home subscription costs $3.99 monthly or $39.99 yearly. This is per camera, so the costs will increase quickly if you cover your home with cameras.

For that price, you get everything in the free tier, cloud recording of video clips (with 14-day storage), event filtering, and zero delays between events. You also get person, package, vehicle, and pet detection.

Without the subscription, you get live streaming and image cloud recording. You also get motion, sound, smoke, and CO alarm detection. It should be noted that the free tier has a five-minute delay between events.

The initial range of Roku Smart Home devices is available to pre-order from Roku and Walmart. The press release said they’d be available in-store at Walmart from October 17, but we’re seeing that in-store pickup is available in some areas.

