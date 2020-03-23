Review: Wyze Lock – an affordable smart lock with minimal features

The Good Easy to install Easy to set up Geofencing works well The Bad The materials used feel a bit on the cheaper side If you want a keypad, you have to purchase that separately 8.5 Overall

As we continue on the journey of making my home smarter, today we are looking at the Wyze Lock. Unlike the smart bulbs and robovacs we’ve recently reviewed, the Wyze Lock is something a bit more practical, but also, a bit more important in the grand scheme of things.

Coming in at just under $100, the Wyze Lock is a solid option for those looking to dip their toes in the world of smart locks. While there are competitors on the market that have additional features, they also have larger price tags, so it’s something worth thinking about when making the decision for yourself.

Let’s dive in.

The Wyze Lock is simple to install and set up

When the Wyze Lock first arrived, I was worried the install process was going to be a pain. As we’ve talked about, I’m not very technically – or mechanically – savvy. Luckily, those fears were quickly squashed as the lock’s app easily walked me through the step-by-step guide.

In the box also comes all the connectors and adapters you will need, depending on the age and type of existing lock on your door. You’ll need to have an outlet within 50 feet of the door for the included Wyze Gateway to communicate with the lock. Don’t worry about power outages, however, as the lock can also connect via Bluetooth. This system is only for the inside of the door, so your existing key will work, as well.

How it works

Compared to some of the other smart locks on the market, the Wyze Lock is very straightforward. You can lock and unlock the door manually through the app or set up geofencing to unlock the door automatically when within range. From my testing, this worked surprisingly well, with very little issues. You can also set up rules to automatically lock the door after a set period of time.

The Wyze Lock will also alert you if you’ve left your door open for an extended period of time. I didn’t even realize this was part of it until I came in with groceries one evening and forgot to close the front door again. An app alert and literal beep from the unit made me aware of it within about a minute.

If you have family or roommates, you can also give them permissions by sending them an email link to download the app. Then, from the app, you can remove that access if needed, as well.

Final thoughts

Overall, I’m impressed with the Wyze Lock. Like many Wyze products, it is a stripped-down, affordable version of a smart product that many people want, but may not be ready to drop serious cash on.

It does what it does well, and if you are a Wyze household, you can set rules to work with other things like the Wyze Bulb or Wyze Smart Plugs. The company does note that Google Assistant and Alexa support is coming later in the year, which will definitely be welcome, as well.

