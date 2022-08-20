Review: Securam EOS Smart Lock

The Good It's moderately affordable compared to its competitors Quick and accurate fingerprint reader Doesn't require a hub or any complicated WiFi setup Remote access lets you open the door for guests, even if you're not home The Bad Occasional wireless connectivity issues from time to time You can only register nine users, and they can set two fingerprints each Doesn't support 5GHz 8.5 Overall

Finding a reliable smart door lock can be challenging. For starters, making sure it comes with all the security features while being affordable is at the top of the list.

However, I think one of the best options would have to be the Securam EOS smart lock.

The Securam EOS Smart Lock has a durable design, a fingerprint reader, and multiple opening options. The lock can even support voice commands, making it more accessible.

The only downsides are occasional WiFi connectivity issues and limits on how many fingerprints you can register. But other than that, it’s a solid option and personally one of the best smart locks I’ve tried to date.

Is the Securam EOS smart lock right for you? I had the chance to put it through its paces over a few months, so I’ll walk you through everything I liked and didn’t like. Let’s jump right to it.

Here are the main areas of focus we’ll be covering in this review:

Here’s what we like about the Securam EOS Smart Lock

It comes at a standard price for smart locks but often goes on sale and is more affordable.

Includes an excellent, accurate fingerprint reader that allows you to enter the house quickly.

It uses an integrated WiFi system, so you don’t have to connect it using plug-ins or bridges.

It’s very reliable. The fingerprint reader will never let in someone not registered on the device.

Here’s what we didn’t like

There are wireless connectivity issues from time to time, causing the lock to disconnect from WiFi often, leading to problems in the app.

You can only register nine users, and they can set two fingerprints each. However, most other smart locks can support up to 99 fingerprints.

Who should buy this smart lock?

Anyone looking for the best smart door lock can benefit from this Securam option. If you often forget your keys or have a lot of guests coming in and out who don’t have a set, you won’t have to worry about keys anymore.

The device unlocks the door when you supply it with a unique code or your fingerprint. No one else has access unless you set the lock-up to let them inside.

So, if you’re looking for a “smart lock front door” on Google or Alexa, this option comes with all the features you need.

Plus, Securam lets you create temporary passwords for visitors in the app. That way, you can let in your friends, family, or contractors without being home.

Many people find these features convenient and like not having to make multiple copies of their key, which could become a security risk.

Overall, most people can benefit from using a smart lock like this.

Why the Securam EOS smart lock is worth it

Affordable When on Sale

The Securam EOS smart lock is very often on sale, so you’ll want to buy it when you can get a deal. Most of the time, it’s about one hundred dollars cheaper than its average price during these sales.

So, suppose you want an affordable smart lock. In that case, the Securam is very high-quality and can be cheap compared to other options.

Accurate fingerprint reader

The accurate fingerprint reader is very reliable. Like, it’s crazy good.

The device never reads fingerprints for a false positive, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally letting strangers into your home. Plus, it only takes a second to register fingerprints.

Overall, the fingerprint reader is highly accurate, making it a convenient way to open your door.

Integrated WiFi

Integrated WiFi is a huge plus because you don’t have to deal with plugging in any wires.

Some other smart locks require a WiFi bridge, which uses Bluetooth to connect with the smart lock. However, you won’t have to worry about setting up any of that with this device.

In short, integrated WiFi is much more convenient than using a WiFi bridge or cables.

The Downsides

WiFi Connection Problems

Many users report the smart lock has issues staying connected to WiFi. These problems are annoying when you want to create a temporary password for guests using the app. Plus, it can cause other issues within the app.

Still, you can trust that your home remains protected, even when the smart lock isn’t currently connected to the internet.

My biggest issue was getting the device set up and paired to my home’s network. Initially, I tried connecting to a 5ghz network, but that doesn’t play nice with the device and app. After connecting to my home’s primary network, connectivity issues went away.

A company spokesperson tells KnowTechie, “most of the pairing problems stem from not being able to discover locks at pairing. This issue has been solved in the latest build.”

If you’re reading this and find yourself having problems pairing your device to your WiFi network, the company provided us with this little cheat sheet that should get you up and running.

Limited Fingerprints

Lastly, you can’t register many fingerprints with this lock, which is usually acceptable for many families.

However, if you suspect more than nine people will access the building often, you won’t be able to register fingerprints for all of them.

Other products can have up to 99 fingerprints. Still, the Securam EOS smart lock can only have 18 total–two fingerprints for nine people.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Reset My Securam Lock?

You can reset your Securam smart lock by unfolding a paperclip and pressing the reset button on the back three times using it. Then, press reset again and hold it in place while inserting the lock cable from the pin device.

Keep everything in place until you hear beeping, then remove the paperclip. This process resets the Securam lock back to the factory settings. You’ll need to input a new code before using the device.

Why Is My Securam Lock Beeping?

The Securam lock beeps eight times a row when you need to change the batteries.

You’ll hear this when you unlock the door, so you should replace the batteries immediately. Securam recommends replacing the batteries every six to eight months, even without the beeping.

You can use four AA batteries, like these Duracell Coppertop AA batteries (available on Amazon.com). The batteries last very long, allowing your lock to run reliably.

Plus, in the event of an emergency, a 9V battery jumper on the bottom front of the lock for any unexpected emergencies.

Alternative smart locks to consider

If the Securam EOS smart lock isn’t right for you, there are other options. However, some of these don’t provide features you will find on the EOS. But in any event, here are some of our favorites:

Final Thoughts

To summarize, the Securam EOS smart lock is perfect for most people. You can easily set the code or use your fingerprints, so you don’t have to worry about keys. But, you can still use your keys with the lock if necessary.

Additionally, it’s simple to install, easy to use, and offers an extra line of defense to your home’s security.

Other than a few connectivity hiccups, this is one of the better smart locks I’ve installed in my home. And I’ve tested a bunch.

The Securam EOS sells for $169 and can be found on the company’s website or on Amazon.

