Review: EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C hub

Are you constantly plugging and unplugging cables from your laptop to access different devices? If so, you need a USB-C hub.

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is one of the options, but is it worth it? If you ask me, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is absolutely worth the money.

Here’s why: It allows you to connect multiple devices simultaneously, is compatible with both Mac and Windows PCs, and comes with a 1-year warranty. Plus, its sleek design makes it easy to take with you on the go.

Read on for a rundown of the features of the EZQuest Ultimate Plus USB-C Hub and why you should consider buying this product.

What we like about EZQuest’s Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub

The dual HDMI ports allow you to connect two monitors at resolutions up to 3840×2160.

The USB-C port supports Power Delivery (PD) up to 100W, so you can charge your devices while using the hub.

The USB 3.0 ports support data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, so you can quickly transfer files.

The SD and microSD card reader slots let you easily access files stored on memory cards.

The audio jack lets you connect headphones or speakers for audio playback.

The anodized aluminum casing helps dissipate heat, keeping the hub cool and preventing it from overloading.

What we didn’t like

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus USB-C Hub is a bit pricey.

It has only two USB-C ports, so you’ll need a separate adapter if you want to connect more than two USB-C devices.

Who Should Buy This?

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus USB-C Hub is ideal for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer.

It’s especially useful for creative professionals who need to connect multiple monitors or those who need to transfer files quickly.

In addition, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus Hub is a good choice for anyone who wants a sleek and stylish hub that is easy to take with them on the go.

Why Buy the Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub?

Now that you know more about this EZQuest Hub, it’s time to decide if it’s the right hub for you. Here are some reasons to buy this product:

It Can Connect Multiple Devices

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub can connect up to ten devices at the same time. That includes:

Two HDMI monitors.

One USB-C device.

One SD card.

One microSD card.

One audio input/output device.

It’s Compatible With Mac and Windows PCs

The Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is a great investment for anyone who uses both Mac and Windows PCs.

With this handy hub, you can use your computer with any HDMI-enabled device, including TVs, monitors, and projectors.

Besides, the USB-C port ensures compatibility with the latest computers and laptops. Whether a student or a professional, the Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is a great way to get the most out of your computer.

It Has a Sleek Design

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub has a sleek and stylish design. The anodized aluminum casing looks great and feels solid.

Plus, the compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, this little device will make your life easier.

It’s Easy To Use

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is straightforward to use. Simply connect it to your computer or laptop’s USB-C port, and you’re ready to go.

Besides, the dual HDMI ports allow you to connect two external monitors. So, you can easily turn your laptop into a powerful workstation.

It’s Fast and Reliable

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is very fast and reliable. It supports high-speed data transfer and can charge your devices quickly.

Plus, it’s built with high-quality components that ensure optimal performance and reliability.

If you’re looking for a fast and reliable USB-C hub, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus is a great option, and I have no issues recommending it.

Bottom Line

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer or laptop.

It’s beneficial for creative professionals who need to connect a lot of different devices at the same time.

Plus, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus is very well-built and looks great. Whether you’re a student or a professional, this handy hub is a great way to get the most out of your computer.

The EZQuest Ultimate Plus sells for $169.99 and can be purchased directly on the company’s website, B&H, or Microcenter. Alternatively, Amazon has a listing, but it’s “currently unavailable” at the time of writing.

