How to see saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac

If you don’t reconnect to your wireless network often, months or even years could pass before you need to enter your password again. That’s why a refresher on how to see all saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac might be in order.

When you want to connect a new device or give someone else access to your Wi-Fi, you must provide the security key. That’s difficult to do if you don’t know what it is.

Fortunately, both Windows and macOS retain the security credentials for all the wireless networks you’ve joined. Let’s discuss how to reveal saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac.

How to find all Wi-Fi passwords on Windows

If you prefer to use Microsoft’s operating system, here’s how to see all Wi-Fi passwords on Windows:

Search for Command Prompt from the search icon on your taskbar Right-click Run as administrator, and click Yes when prompted Type or paste netsh wlan show profile and press Enter Locate the Wi-Fi network name you want to check Type netsh wlan show profile “Network Name” key=clear and press Enter. The image below shows the command for one of my networks, netsh wlan show profile Zyxel-7FA0 key=clear Check the Key Content field under Security Settings for the password

That’s how to find every Wi-Fi password that you’ve ever stored on Windows. What if you only want the password for the network you’re currently connected to? Read on and we’ll show you.

How to find current Wi-Fi password on Windows

If you only need to find the password for the network you’re currently connected to, you can use Control Panel to perform the task a little quicker.

Here’s how to find the password for the currently connected network on Windows:

Search for Control Panel and click on it to open

Image: KnowTechie

Go to Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center

Image: KnowTechie

Click your Wi-Fi network name beside Connections

Image: KnowTechie

Click Wireless Properties

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Security tab

Image: KnowTechie

Tick the Show characters box to reveal the password

Image: KnowTechie

Now you can always find the password of the Wi-Fi network that you’re currently connected to.

How to find all Wi-Fi passwords on Mac

If you prefer Appl’s operating system, here’s how to see all Wi-Fi passwords on Mac:

Launch Keychain Access from Finder > Applications > Utilities

Image: KnowTechie

Select System in the side menu

Image: KnowTechie

Click Passwords to filter out irrelevant items

Image: KnowTechie

Double-click the Wi-Fi network name you want to check

Image: KnowTechie

Tick the Show password box and enter your admin credentials to reveal the password

Image: KnowTechie

Now you know where to find all your Wi-Fi passwords saved on your Mac.

Windows and macOS remember your passwords for ages

Why waste energy remembering things when our computers can do it for us? With the advancement of technology, we no longer need to crowd our heads with passwords, important dates, or anything noncritical to our immediate survival.

By default, Windows and macOS retain all your Wi-Fi security keys. And if you allow your OS to save other passwords you don’t want to remember, it will retain them too.

Soon we’ll be so good at not remembering things that we’ll forget how to log on to our computers to access all the things we don’t remember. At that point, civilization will surely fall.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: