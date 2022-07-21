Apple pushes out last iOS, iPadOS, macOS updates before the fall

Apple just dropped what should be the last updates to its operating systems before the big updates this fall. Every device is being updated, with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV all with ready updates.

As we’re nearly at the next operating system version, these updates don’t bring many new features. They have a large list of security fixes, so you will still want to update them.

But that doesn’t mean that some new features aren’t on the way. The ability to pause, rewind, restart, and fast-forward live sports games in the TV app is coming to iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. That’s also coming to macOS 12.5.

watchOS 8.7 doesn’t get any new features but does get a bunch of security updates. The same goes for tvOS 15.6, which is mostly focused on general performance.

Image: KnowTechie

If you want to ensure your devices are up-to-date, we’ve got you covered. When you’re ready to update, here’s how to get things rolling:

These updates all include security fixes and other improvements. This update seems to have more fixes, which patch some worrisome issues. It’s always worth keeping your Apple devices up to date.

If you don’t see the updates immediately, Apple is rolling them out in waves, so check back in a few hours. This is likely the last update before Apple releases the next big feature updates to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 in the fall.

