Apple settles for $50 million over its busted butterfly keyboards

Apple has just agreed to a settlement worth $50 million in a class action lawsuit brought against the company. The suit stems from Apple’s faulty butterfly keyboards found in several years worth of MacBook laptop models.

The company agreed to the settlement in San Jose, California earlier this week, according to a report from Reuters.

The settlement will pay customers who purchased MacBook, MacBook Air, and most MacBook Pro models between 2015 and 2019. It is limited to specific states, which include: California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington.

The class action suit stems from the faulty keyboards that came on many of Apple’s MacBook models during that time period. The so-called butterfly keyboards would get stuck or break completely.

This caused the keyboards to become useless and required owners to send them in for repair. And what’s even worse, Apple’s repair program replaced the defective keyboards with the same style, so many customers had to send their devices back multiple times.

But now, some customers will finally get a settlement from Apple for the faulty keyboards. Lawyers say that customers who replaced multiple keyboards could get up to $395. If you replaced a single keyboard, you’d be entitled to $125. And if you only had to replace keycaps, you’ll get $50.

Of course, the settlement is limited to customers from one of the states mentioned above. And we have no information about when you could expect the settlement. The settlement details are currently scarce, as it was just filed this week and still awaits a judge’s approval.

