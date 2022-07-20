The new Google Wallet app is rolling out now to Android devices

Google Wallet, the app replacing Google Pay, has started rolling out on some Android. It will eventually roll out to all users and replace Google Pay. However, it will not replace Google Pay in some countries.

This is not Google’s first foray into wallets. In 2013, it released the Wallet debit card, a physical debit card for its defunct Google Wallet, only to shut it down again a few years later.

The new Google Wallet will differ from its earlier incarnation. It will not only help you to make and manage payments, but it will also allow you to store other digital cards.

Enter Google’s new Wallet app

Image: Google

According to Google spokesperson Chaiti Sen, “…the new Google Wallets is a digital wallet for Android that gives you fast, secure access to your everyday essentials.”

This includes your debit and credit cards. You can also use it to store digital copies of your personal documents like your driver’s license, ID card, and so on.

Google Wallet was announced at the Google I/O event held earlier in May 2022.

Google Wallet has started rolling out to phones running Android 13 or later in the following 39 countries, noted a Google spokesperson.

Image: Google

The new wallet will roll out to all users, including WearOS devices, in the coming days, and when it does, it’ll replace Google Pay as we know it.

However, it will co-exist with Google Pay in the US and Singapore, where they’ll continue to be used for peer-to-peer payments.

Payments work similar to Google Pay

Just like with Google Pay, you can simply tap to pay with Google Wallet. You can also pay using NFC or by scanning a QR code.

Additionally, items that you store in the wallet are stored on-device and are never shared, not even with Google. This gives you an extra layer of security and privacy.

According to Chaiti Sen, the company has “started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries,” and should be available “to all users over the next few days.”

You can learn more about the new wallet from the official Google page.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: