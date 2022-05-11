Google Wallet will let you store your ID and COVID-19 vax card

The Google I/O developers conference is well underway and the company has shared a new, upcoming feature for Android users. Taking a page out of Apple’s playbook, Google has introduced Google Wallet, a new digital wallet for Android users.

Google Wallet is coming soon to Android devices and gives users fast, digital access to their payment cards and more.

With Google Wallet, you can connect your credit and debit cards and use your phone to pay anywhere that accepts Google Pay. But the company isn’t stopping with just payment options.

Phone, keys … Google Wallet. Coming soon to Android, Google Wallet gives you fast, secure access to all your everyday essentials — including payment cards, boarding passes, vaccine cards, event tickets and soon even your driver's license. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/BJXKbykaSw — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

In addition to payment cards, Google Wallet will let you store boarding passes, event tickets, student IDs, and COVID vaccine cards. The company is even adding the ability to store your driver’s license in Google Wallet in the future.

Image: Google

And any card that you store that contains sensitive information, like vaccine cards, is stored directly on your device. No one else will be able to see your cards, not even Google. So you don’t have to worry about strangers having access to your information.

Google Wallet is coming to Android and WearOS devices in the coming weeks, with its driver’s license feature planned for sometime later this year. Stay tuned to KnowTechie for more news from Google’s annual developer conference.

