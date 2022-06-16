Samsung’s new Wallet app stores passwords, IDs, and credit cards

Samsung Pay is now called Samsung Wallet (again), and it’s got added cryptocurrency features. It’s also gaining some of the functionality of other Samsung apps, so you won’t have to use multiple apps anymore.

Samsung Wallet now collects all the functions of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app. That’s mobile payments, and passwords, all in one place. Samsung has also integrated it with SmartThings, so you can store digital home and car keys.

The last thing it integrates with now is the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app, so you can check on your crypto from the Wallet app. Oh, you can store your Korean Air boarding passes in Samsung Wallet as well, but not boarding passes for any other airline.

Image: Samsung

Digital car keys work for certain BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai models. SmartThings makes Wallet compatible with nine smart home security companies, so you’ll be able to use the NFC sensor on your phone as a digital house key.

Later this year, Samsung plans to support official IDs, like driver’s licenses and student IDs. This will probably be limited, as Samsung navigates the complex requirements of states, countries, and learning institutions.

Samsung Wallet will be available in six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US) later today, from the Galaxy Store. Samsung says you can also upgrade by opening Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass and following the in-app prompts.

