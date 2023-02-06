New Samsung SmartThings hub brings your smart home together

Early in January, Samsung revealed its new SmartThings Station smart home hub.

Introduced as an affordable smart home hub, the device is an excellent option for Galaxy and other Samsung product users.

Some publications, like The Verge and Gizmodo, have gotten their hands on the new SmartThings Station. It features wide compatibility but includes a few features limited to Samsung devices that we’ll touch on below.

Image: Samsung

The SmartThings Station uses Samsung’s SmartThings platform to connect smart home devices for automation and scenes.

The Station also allows you to connect non-WiFi products like Zigbee and Thread devices for a wider range of control.

In addition to providing a smart home hub, the smart hub is a wireless fast charger for up to 15W. However, early users have noticed that the charger only reaches max speeds on Samsung devices.

Image: Samsung

It’s also a Mattter-supported hub. Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that will bring more locally-controlled smart home devices together under one roof.

Finally, you can use the SmartThings Station with Samsung’s SmartThings Find to help find registered Galaxy devices, such as phones, earbuds, watches, and Galaxy SmartTags.

At only $59.99, or $79.99 if you need the 25W power cable, the SmartThings Station is an incredibly affordable smart home hub.

It does have a few Samsung-only features, but the SmartThings app is available on Android or iOS. So even if you’re on iPhone, you can use the Samsung SmartThings Station to control various smart home devices.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.