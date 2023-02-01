Samsung’s new Book 3 laptops include a MacBook competitor

Today, during Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company unveiled a handful of new laptops, called the Galaxy Book 3, intended for both casual and power users.

All of them fall under the Book 3 badge and, as the number indicates, are a follow-up to the company’s Book 2 line of laptops.

The three models include the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Book 3 Pro 360, and the Book 3 Pro Ultra. The Pro and Pro 360 are now available for preorder, with availability starting on February 17.

The Book 3 Ultra has also opened up availability, with Samsung planning to ship on February 24.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Book 3 Pro is the base model of the laptop line but still has some solid internal specs. It features Intel’s 13th generation i7 Core processor, Iris Xe GPU, and a 3K AMOLED display.

Buyers can choose between a 14 and a 16-inch model in Graphite or Beige color. It starts at $1,449.99, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 2TB of expandable storage via MicroSD.

You can preorder the Galaxy Book 3 Pro starting today, with orders shipping out on February 17.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The Book 3 Pro 360 is Samsung’s laptop that doubles as a tablet. The screen sits on a rotating hinge that can be turned all the way around and used flat, like an everyday tablet.

However, unlike most tablets, the Book 3 Pro 360 features the power of the regular Book 3 Pro. It has the same 13th-generation Core i7 processor for impressive power on the go.

Plus, it comes with the popular S-Pen stylus for the ultimate Galaxy touchscreen experience.

Like the Book 3 Pro, the Book 3 Pro 360 comes with 16GB of RAM and starts at 512GB of storage for $1,699.99. However, it’s only available with a 16″ screen.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s answer to the MacBook Pro. This behemoth comes with an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor for extra processing power.

Additionally, this version adds an Nvidia 4050 or 4070 laptop graphics card. The i7 version comes with 16GB of RAM, while the i9 option gets you up to 32GB.

Both Book 3 Ultra options start with 512GB of storage and only come in one color, Graphite. The i7 version starts at $2,199.99, and the i9 version will cost you at least $2,799.99.

Samsung’s laptops seem impressive and versatile

Samsung is going all in on laptops this year with the new Book 3 lineup. Whether you’re looking for a combination laptop/tablet or a premium device for creativity, the lineup has something to offer.

It will be interesting to see if the new Book 3 Ultra can be a real competitor of Apple’s MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro is an impressive machine, so Samsung has its work cut out for it.

