Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Date, time, and how to watch

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be revealed during the event.
Galaxy unpacked date is here
Samsung has announced the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which we expect will unveil the Galaxy S24 Series, and more.

Samsung is likely to show us three new S series phones – the vanilla S24S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, with a focus on Galaxy AI. We might also see Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy Fit 3 and more.

So when can we find out if all the earlier leaks were correct?

When is the next Samsung Unpacked?

So, when exactly is the first Galaxy Unpacked event held?

Quick Answer: January 17th, 2024

January

The event is scheduled for January 17th, and the company is all set to unveil the next Galaxy S series phones in San Jose, California.

What time is the Samsung Unpacked Event 2024?

Here’s what time the show starts around the world:

  • Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.
  • Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6 p.m.
  • Central European Time (CET): 7 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 11.30 p.m.

Expect to spend around an hour watching the Unpacked event. Last year’s Galaxy Fold 5/Flip 5 reveal was just under an hour in length.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

New samsung galaxy s24 ultra renders
You won’t have to go to California to watch along. The event will be streaming Samsung.comSamsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

We’ll embed the official live stream below, when it becomes available.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is likely to show us its new range of Galaxy S series – S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. the invite puts a heavy focus on Galaxy AI.

However, Samsung’s S series smartphones aren’t the only devices appearing at this event. We might also see other galaxy devices rumored to release soon, like the Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy Fit 3 and more.

Reserve now to get $50 in Samsung Credit when you pre-order

Reserve your galaxy s24 today galaxy unpacked
Samsung has also opened up reservations for the Galaxy S24 series phones. Those interested can save $50 when pre-orders begin.

The reservation process is straightforward. All it requires is your name and email address, with the option to provide your phone number, although the latter is not necessary.

Email notifications will be sent when pre-orders open, and potential additional incentives remain undisclosed.

Ends January 16
Reserve the new galaxy and get up to $50 samsung credit
Reserve the new Galaxy and get up to $50 Samsung Credit

A no-commitment reservation for the next Galaxy flagship. Just give your name and email, and get $50 credit on your preorder. That's it.

Reserve Now

