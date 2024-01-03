Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Date, time, and how to watch

Samsung has announced the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which we expect will unveil the Galaxy S24 Series, and more.

Samsung is likely to show us three new S series phones – the vanilla S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, with a focus on Galaxy AI. We might also see Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy Fit 3 and more.

So when can we find out if all the earlier leaks were correct?

When is the next Samsung Unpacked?

So, when exactly is the first Galaxy Unpacked event held? Quick Answer: January 17th, 2024 January

The event is scheduled for January 17th, and the company is all set to unveil the next Galaxy S series phones in San Jose, California.

What time is the Samsung Unpacked Event 2024?

Here’s what time the show starts around the world:

Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6 p.m.

Central European Time (CET): 7 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11.30 p.m.

Expect to spend around an hour watching the Unpacked event. Last year’s Galaxy Fold 5/Flip 5 reveal was just under an hour in length.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

You won’t have to go to California to watch along. The event will be streaming Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

We’ll embed the official live stream below, when it becomes available.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is likely to show us its new range of Galaxy S series – S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. the invite puts a heavy focus on Galaxy AI.

However, Samsung’s S series smartphones aren’t the only devices appearing at this event. We might also see other galaxy devices rumored to release soon, like the Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy Fit 3 and more.

Reserve now to get $50 in Samsung Credit when you pre-order

Image: Samsung

Samsung has also opened up reservations for the Galaxy S24 series phones. Those interested can save $50 when pre-orders begin.

The reservation process is straightforward. All it requires is your name and email address, with the option to provide your phone number, although the latter is not necessary.

Email notifications will be sent when pre-orders open, and potential additional incentives remain undisclosed.

