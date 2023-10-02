We are only a few months away from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series launch, which means the rumor mill is going into overdrive.

Recently, we got a clear look at the Galaxy S24 and the S24 Ultra, courtesy of leaked renders from trusted sources. Only the Galaxy S24 Plus was missing, but not anymore.

GizNext has renders and a 360-degree video showing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, in collaboration with OnLeaks.

Galaxy S24 Plus will feature a flat display and Exynos chipset

Source: GizNext with OnLeaks

According to the leaked renders, th Galaxy S24 Plus has the same design as the standard Galaxy S24.

So, the whole next generation of Galaxy S series smartphones will have iPhone-style flat edges instead of the rounded edges featured on this year’s Galaxy S23 Plus.

The rear camera arrangement seems identical to the current Galaxy S23 Plus, and once again, there’s a flat display. We can also see a UWB antenna strip on the right edge.

The leak goes on to mention the measurements of the Galaxy S24 Plus. The new Galaxy Plus smartphone will be slightly taller, narrower, and thicker than the current generation at 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm.

The Galaxy S24 Plus leak further indicates the return of the Exynos chipset in some capacity, a 4,900mAh battery, and major camera improvements through software.

These are all significant reveals, but remember this is the first leak mentioning many of these features. Rest assured, we will get more leaks that will either confirm or debunk this information in the coming months.

But at this point, expect flat displays on its 2024 flagships that are also expected to launch early.

