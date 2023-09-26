We have heard a lot of things about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, like the rumor that it will feature the same charging speed, a downgrade to the telescope lens on the S24 Ultra, and more.

A new leak has now appeared, revealing an early launch date, which aligns with a previous leak we reported weeks ago.

The latest leak comes from the renowned tipster Ice Universe, which revealed on Weibo that the new flagships could launch around January 18, 2024.

Source: Weibo

Samsung may drop the Galaxy S24 series early

The leaker admits that this potential Galaxy S24 launch date could be wrong. So, take the leaked date as more of a timeframe around which we can expect Samsung’s announcement.

Previously, we reported that the Korean tech giant may release the Galaxy S24 series earlier to compete with the iPhone 15.

The same report also said that Samsung plans to start the mass production of its next Galaxy S series smartphone in November, which gives the company plenty of time to launch the smartphones in January.

This year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, so a January 18 launch date for the Galaxy S24 series doesn’t seem that unlikely.

If this new leak is indeed true, it may also means no Samsung phones at CES 2024, which is scheduled for January 9. Samsung would want all eyes on its Unpacked event, so the company probably won’t drop the ball with a CES announcement.

That’s all! While it is possible that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series a bit early, take the leak with a grain of salt until more evidence appears.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news