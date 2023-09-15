Samsung could launch Galaxy S24 earlier than expected 

Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series flagship smartphone earlier in the year, within the first two months. While the last two consecutive launches occurred in February, the latest leak suggests that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S24 earlier, in January 2024.

The leak comes from the Korean publication ET News. According to the publication, Samsung is ahead of its schedule, as the Korean tech company didn’t face any major supply chain issues with the Galaxy S24.

So, Samsung’s partners plan to begin mass production in November. In contrast, Samsung’s partner began mass production of the Galaxy S23 in December 2022. So, the company is running a month ahead this time.

Why the early production for Galaxy S24

The publication speculates early production may have something to do with Samsung’s need to secure stable inventory. However, it could also be due to the iPhone 15 launch.

Now, entering the mass production stage earlier could indicate Samsung wants to move up the launch date, and according to the outlet, Samsung wants to launch the next Galaxy S series phones as early as possible to keep the iPhone in check.

However, this isn’t anything new. Samsung has launched smartphones in January. And it also fits the company’s recent trend. This year, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 two weeks earlier than usual.

Recent rumors also indicate that the Galaxy S24 series won’t be the start of the next Unpacked event. Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Ring would have the spotlight.

However, these are early rumors to conclude anything. So, until any concrete evidence supports these rumors, we suggest taking these reports with a grain of salt.

