Samsung Galaxy S24: News, rumors, features, and release date

Samsung is all set to launch its mainstream flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, in early 2024. We’re still a few months away from that date, but the leaks are flying.

Samsung has a culture of improving every aspect of its devices, so expect upgraded specifications or software tweaks to make existing hardware produce better results.

And the partnership between Samsung and Google is deepening, with Assistant powered by Bard to feature heavily on the Galaxy S24 series.

Despite various leaks and rumors about Samsung’s next Galaxy S series, taking them with a pinch of salt is recommended until there is an official announcement from Samsung.

Let’s dive into the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date

Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S series smartphones in the first quarter, with recent releases in February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Date February 1, 2023 Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date February 25, 2022 Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Date January 29, 2021

The Galaxy S series is occasionally launched in January, and it seems Samsung may do the same next year.

According to the renowned leaker Ice Universe, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 in January 2024.

The leaker further stated that Samsung plans to start mass production early in November, a month ahead of the usual, providing the company plenty of time to schedule a mid-January launch.

So, what’s the reason for the earlier release? The iPhone 15, which is currently taking over the smartphone market. Samsung wants to move quickly to retain market share.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing

It’s unclear how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 will cost since information has yet to be released. As a result, we can only speculate at this time.

Standard Model Plus Model Ultra Model Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing $799 $999 $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pricing $799 $999 $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pricing $799 $999 $1,199

If we look at the pricing of the past three years, it has remained unchanged, at least in the United States.

In other regions, Samsung increased the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the UK and most of Europe.

It’s difficult to say for sure, but there’s a possibility that prices in the United States may go up for the Galaxy S24 series. However, at this point, everything is still uncertain.

Samsung Galaxy S24 design, performance, cameras, and battery life

Design & dimensions

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series will feature three smartphones: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Early leaked renders have provided an early look at the upcoming smartphones with tweaked designs, eliminating any need for speculation about their appearance.

According to the render, Samsung won’t change much in 2024 on the base Galaxy S24. We see a familiar design with polished, rounded edges and the same camera and centered selfie cutouts.

The only notable change is the device’s flat iPhone-like sides.

A new outlet, GizNext, has Galaxy S24 Plus renders in collaboration with the ever-dependable OnLeaks, and they appear to feature a boxy design with flat sides similar to the iPhone.

SmartPrix showed off some Galaxy S24 Ultra renders; at first glance, they look the same, but there’s one notable difference.

The curved edges are less prominent, bringing the design closer to the recently released Galaxy S23 FE.

Also, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s alleged weight and dimensions have been revealed at 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm and 233g. Compared to its predecessor, the S24 Ultra will be slightly shorter, wider, and weigh 1g less.

Performance & specs

In 2023, Samsung equipped all its flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the first time.

The company faced significant backlash for using a slower processor in other regions.

But the company is returning to the same formula again, and the most significant evidence of that is the recent launch of the Galaxy S23 FE.

While the Galaxy S23 FE is not a flagship smartphone, it follows the usual Samsung trend of sporting a Snapdragon chipset in the US, while Exynos in the rest of the regions.

A recent report from the Korean outlet The Elec, states that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series with Exynos processors in all areas except the US.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be the exception and will feature Snapdragon all around the globe.

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2400 chipset on October 6, 2023, and we believe the same chipset will be featured on next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

In addition to a better chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones are expected to sport the same or better hardware than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23.

Some leaked info suggests all the Galaxy S24 models could start at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The leaks event hinted at an Ultra variant featuring 16GB RAM.

S24Ultra has 2TB options😯



Furthermore, it's almost certain that the RAM for the 256GB variant will be 12GB. However, there could be a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 28, 2023

In addition, the leaker Revegnus claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature up to 2TB of internal storage, which is better than the S23 Ultra’s max 1TB storage.

The leaker has also stated that the base model Ultra could feature 128GB of storage, which contradicts the previous leak and a downgrade from the S23 Ultra’s 256GB base storage.

Display changes

Based on the leaked renders, the displays look no different than the previous generation. However, the company could easily upgrade to better M13 high-performance OLED panels.

These new screens are thinner and more power-efficient than the M12 panels features on the latest iPhone 15 series. That said, currently, no leak or rumor supports this speculation.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120×1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023

In August, tipster Ice Universe shared Galaxy S24 Ultra display specs showing it will have the same resolution and aspect ratio of the S23 Ultra. It might be brighter at 2,500 nits, up from the 1,750 nits peak of the S23 Ultra.

Battery

The most recent rumor from GalaxyClub indicates the S24 is getting a 4,000 mAh battery and 4,900 mAh for the S24 Plus. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature the same 5,000mAh battery.

1/3

Stacked battery is on track, but limited



Most likely only for 24U & 24+

or just 24U



meanwhile,

apple used it on entire iP15 lineup



24U & 24+ have "rated" 5000 MaH



But 24U stacked structure is different

to make it cooler, they applied cooling gel. for 65W & stability https://t.co/8khM2oAToc — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) July 12, 2023

However, the leaker RGcloudS on Twitter claims that the S24 Ultra and possibly the S24 Plus could get a stacked battery. The leaker also stated the phones could feature 65W fast charging.

Unfortunately, on China’s 3C certification website, the devices were found listed with different details. The listing revealed the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Ultra featuring 45W charging, while the base model retains the same 25W speed.

We’re inclined to believe the specifications on the 3C certification website, but there’s always a possibility of different specifications for other regions.

Cameras

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has the most rumors swirling about its camera setup. Most feature telephoto lenses, which provide optical zoom for far-away shots.

In June, the tipster Revegnus stated the 3x zoom will remain the same, but the 10x sensor will be improved.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra does not feature a 5x telephoto camera. It uses the same 3x telephoto camera as its predecessor.



The only camera upgrade is the 10x zoom sensor, which undergoes minor improvements.

And also, The variable 3x to 10x telephoto camera has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/PswkkNJbRK — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 2, 2023

After that, Ice Universe came knocking on X, saying a 50MP 5x telephoto camera would replace the 10MP 10x periscope camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. They added more details including using a 1/2.52-inch sensor with tiny 0.7-micron pixels.

Telephoto solution of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

3x 10MP + 5x 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μm

The hardware specifications are weaker than Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μm for both 3x and 5x.

I know it's hard for you to accept,me too, but it's the truth.😑

You can place an iPhone15… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 19, 2023

Meanwhile, renowned leaker Yogesh Brar claimed the entire Galaxy S24 series is up for a massive camera software upgrade. However, he was short on details, so hopefully we hear more soon.

Regarding the selfie camera, the news outlet GalaxyClub claimed around July that the Galaxy S24 series will keep the same 12MP selfie camera as the Galaxy S23 series.

The company plans to improve image quality through software and won’t use a larger sensor to keep the camera cutout small.

Expect another year of iterative improvements with the Galaxy S24 series

The Galaxy S24 series isn’t likely to make any giant leaps. There will be slight design tweaks, new chipsets, slightly bigger batteries, and maybe a different periscope zoom camera for the Ultra model.

The design will be mostly the same, with iPhone-like flat sides for the Galaxy S24 and the S24 Plus, while the S24 Ultra will be slightly shorter and broader.

Exynos variants are making a comeback. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and Exynos worldwide.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be the exception, with a Snapdragon chipset everywhere.

The only big question mark is on pricing. We expect similar pricing in the US to the last few years, but it could be higher elsewhere.

We won’t have long to wait, as the expected release date of the Galaxy S24 series is mid-January 2024.

