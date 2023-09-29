New leaks show off stunning Galaxy S24 design changes

Samsung usually releases its flagship Galaxy S series phones early in the year.

While we expect the Galaxy S24 series a month earlier in January 2024, courtesy of a previous leak, late September 2023 is still too early for Galaxy S24 leaks, but here we are!

The leak comes from Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with SmartPrix.

The leaks show renders and a video of the standard Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing them from every angle and showing us what to expect.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Galaxy S24 renders showcasing flat edges in White and Blue

Image: SmartPrix

Based on the images, the base model of Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship series looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23, except it’ll get wholly flat and polished edges.

It’s a surprising change, as it’s completely different from the company’s current design signature with slightly rounded edges.

The rear camera placement is also identical. On the front, we have a flat display with a centered camera cutout, and the phone looks gorgeous in the White colorway.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Image: SmartPrix

Besides the two renders, there’s also a 360-degree video that delivers a look at the light blue color option.

The clip and one of the renders also showcase the likely UWB antenna strip just below the power button. It is an upgrade for Samsung’s Galaxy line.

The sources have also reported that the Galaxy S24 measures 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, making the device slightly taller and narrower than the Galaxy S23. However, they have the same thickness.

Galaxy S24 Ultra renders showcasing a flat display

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

At first glance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot like its predecessors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra. But there’s a key difference.

If you look closely, the display is not curved. It’s an early render, so take it with a grain of salt; still, it could mean the “Ulltra” variant could be stepping away from the curved display.

Onleaks (via SmartPrix) has also revealed the Galaxy S24 Ultra dimensions: 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm. The device’s weight will be 234g. Hence, the divide will be slightly wider, shorter, and thicker.

There’s also a 1g difference in weight, but we speculate it comes from switching to a Titanium frame like the iPhone 15 Pro.

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The report also details the narrowest bezels ever seen on a smartphone.

The Galaxy Ultra already featured surprisingly thin bezels, and if Samsung makes them even narrower, they’ll likely be the thinnest bezels on a phone. However, we are skeptical.

In addition, we also discovered the UWB cutout below the power button, and an S Pen slot.

However, these are only initial renders and leaks, so we need to wait for more leaks and corroborating evidence and not jump to any conclusions.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news