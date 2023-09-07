The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak reveals key specs 

Samsung usually unveils its mainstream Galaxy S series flagship smartphones at the beginning of the new year. That means the Galaxy S24 range should be here in January or February.

As we get closer to any smartphone release date, the leaks start flooding in. We’ve already seen that the S24 Ultra will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and now we’ve got even more specs.

While the earlier leak was from a less-than-storied source, this one is from Yogesh Brar, who has a good track record.

They posted the major hardware specifications for the upcoming device, and it seems to be a minor upgrade this time around.

Samsung might not change much for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image: KnowTechie

That would fit with Samsung’s overall strategy this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 getting small improvements to a relatively unchanged design.

According to Yogesh, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. If that sounds familiar, it’s the same one used in the S23 Ultra.

The leak also mentions the S24 Ultra will use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset, with no mention of any Exynos variant. That backs up the earlier leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra



– 6.8" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz

– Titanium frame

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

– 200MP + 12MP + 50MP + 10MP

– 12MP selfie

– Android 14, One UI 6

– 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 7, 2023

Brar also mentioned that the smartphone will feature a titanium body, an improvement over the aluminum used in the current-gen Galaxy Ultra.

The camera bump is getting some new sensors. Backing up earlier leaks, Yogesh says while the 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 10x zoom will be unchanged, the 3x zoom is being upgraded to 50MP.

Additionally, he mentions the smartphone is expected to feature a 12MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speeds, and will be powered by One UI 6 based on Android 14.

Even with minor changes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks formidable. While we don’t have the complete picture, don’t hold your breath for any major change. You may be disappointed.

