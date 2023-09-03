Sony has been offering the Xperia 5 series for a few years now. It is the company’s more compact and affordable smartphone range than the Xperia 1 line.

The Xperia 5 phones usually launch in the second half of the year. We had been eagerly waiting for the Xperia 5 V, especially after the promotional video leak a month ago. Keeping with tradition, Sony unveiled its e brand-new Xperia 5 V at IFA 2023. Here’s all we know about Sony’s new smartphone.

Sony Xperia 5 V: design and features

The Sony Xperia 5 V has the same design and build quality as its predecessor. It’s essentially not a bad thing. The Xperia 5 series always had excellent designs. However, the back glass is a new addition.

The front of the smartphone is equipped with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, protecting it against everyday drops. The device also has IP68 protection against dust and water and a 3.5mm port.

In terms of software features, Sony’s Xperia 5 series usually gets the same features as the Xperia 1 range but on a smaller scale. So, you get the Video Creator app, the Game Enhancer suite, and one year of unlimited streaming on Bravia Core.

The smartphone also features dual stereo speakers, LDAC codec support, 360 Reality Audio capabilities, and Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE).

Sony Xperia 5 V: specs

Sony Xperia 5 V Details Display 6.1-inch HDR OLED FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage 128GB

microSDXC support (up to 1TB) RAM 8GB Cameras Rear Cameras:

52MP main (24mm), 48MP effective, 1/1.35-inch, OIS

12MP ultrawide (16mm), 1/2.5-inch

Front Camera:

12MP, 1/2.9-inch Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

30W wired charging

18W wireless charging Software Android 13 Connectivity Bluetooth LE Audio

5G support Weight/Dimensions 183g/154 x 68 x 8.6mm Dust & Water Resistance IP68 Colors Black

Blue

Platinum Silver

The Sony Xperia 5 V is a performance powerhouse featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is the standard variant, not overclocked, paired with 8GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage.

Sony has also increased the size of the heat diffusion sheet by 40% on the Xperia 5 V to boost its performance even further.

Xperia 5 V features a pocket-friendly 6.1-inch screen, similar to the last year’s model. It’s an FHD+ OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, the Xperia 5 V doesn’t have a dynamic refresh rate. It only drops down to 60 Hz, which is a shame. These days, even cheaper smartphones are offering LTPO screens that drop down to 10Hz and even 1Hz.

Early this year, Sony adopted a new high-resolution primary camera with the Xperia 1 V, and the company has carried over the same camera to the Xperia 5 V.

So, the new Sony smartphone sports a 52MP Exmor T main camera (1/1.35-inch, OIS) with an effective 48MP resolution. In addition to that, there’s a 12MP ultrawide camera here (16mm).

Still, the Japanese company ditched the telephoto camera altogether, and instead, the company is offering a 2x zoom option through the main camera. The selfie camera is the same as the Xperia 1 V, a 12MP 1/2.9-inch.

Additionally, Sony is also bringing a few software-related camera features, including Creative Look color filter modes, an S-Cinetone color profile, a product showcase setting for vloggers, and more. There’s a dedicated camera shutter button, too.

The Xperia 5 V also features a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds and 18W wireless speeds.

Unfortunately, Sony is offering only two major Android updates with no word on security updates, which is a disappointment if you compare it with major brands like Apple, Google, or Samsung.

Sony Xperia 5 V: price and availability

Sony unveiled the Xperia 5 V on 1st September. However, they haven’t given an actual release or sale date yet. We expect the smartphone to be available in the US, UK, Europe, and parts of Asia. It will come in three stunning colors: Black, Blue, and Platinum Silver.

The Xperia 5 series is usually slightly cheaper than Sony’s Xperia 1 range, and this time is also no different. In Europe, it will cost €999 ($1,084) and £849 ($1,076) in the UK. We have no details on the US availability yet.

