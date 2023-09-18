Sony just launched its budget flagship smartphone of the year, the Xperia 5 V, at the IFA 2023 about two weeks ago. But according to the latest rumor, the company is already gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone the Xperia 1 VI soon.

The latest leak allegedly originates from a sales rep, and according to this rep, Sony plans to release its next flagship smartphone a bit earlier than usual — in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Source: Reddit

Xperia 1 VI will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

This year, Sony launched the Xperia 1 V at the end of July. So, according to this new information, the Xperia 1 VI will be released months earlier than the expected 1 year gap.

It also means the Xperia 1 VI could be one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, alongside the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Sony’s flagship smartphones usually feature Snapdragon’s chipsets. For example, this year’s Xperia 1 V featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, it’s reasonable to guess that next year will be the same.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

However, the most exciting part of the rumor is that the Xperia 1 VI will have a 6x zoom camera with a large sensor, taking the smartphone’s zoom capability to around 140mm.

In contrast, the Xperia 1 V featured 5x zoom capability, which is around 125mm. So, it’s a significant jump, and the camera will also have Sony’s Clear Image Zoom capabilities.

Additionally, Sony will continue its tradition of sustainable packaging with the Xperia 1 VI, which means recycled materials and no accessories in the box.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news