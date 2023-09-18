Mobile
Sony to launch Xperia 1 VI at MWC in February 2024
One of the first phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?
Sony just launched its budget flagship smartphone of the year, the Xperia 5 V, at the IFA 2023 about two weeks ago. But according to the latest rumor, the company is already gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone the Xperia 1 VI soon.
The latest leak allegedly originates from a sales rep, and according to this rep, Sony plans to release its next flagship smartphone a bit earlier than usual — in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Xperia 1 VI will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
This year, Sony launched the Xperia 1 V at the end of July. So, according to this new information, the Xperia 1 VI will be released months earlier than the expected 1 year gap.
It also means the Xperia 1 VI could be one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, alongside the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Pro.
Sony’s flagship smartphones usually feature Snapdragon’s chipsets. For example, this year’s Xperia 1 V featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, it’s reasonable to guess that next year will be the same.
However, the most exciting part of the rumor is that the Xperia 1 VI will have a 6x zoom camera with a large sensor, taking the smartphone’s zoom capability to around 140mm.
In contrast, the Xperia 1 V featured 5x zoom capability, which is around 125mm. So, it’s a significant jump, and the camera will also have Sony’s Clear Image Zoom capabilities.
Additionally, Sony will continue its tradition of sustainable packaging with the Xperia 1 VI, which means recycled materials and no accessories in the box.
