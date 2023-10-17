Connect with us

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could launch earlier than usual

Get ready for the processor that is likely going to power some of the best phones of 2024.
Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

It’s the time of the year when we get the new Snapdragon flagship. Qualcomm has officially announced the date for its Snapdragon summit. The company usually announces its next-generation flagship SoC, at the event; this time the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, the company is slightly early this year. The company usually holds the summit in November, but this year, they are holding it earlier, starting October 24. 

Qualcomm will live-stream the event on its website and social media. It is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. PT. 

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will likely be announced on the very first day 

Based on the post, we are looking at a three-day event held in Maui, Hawaii, as usual – starting on October 24 and ending on October 26.

Now, in previous years, the event used to serve as the keynote for the company’s latest flagship chipset. We speculate this year won’t be any different. Qualcomm’s next-generation SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, may be announced on the very first day.

Previous leaks even suggested that Qualcomm will offer a 1+5+2 core configuration this year rather than the 1+4+3 setup we witnessed on the Gen 2 chipset. The numbers refer to the prime core, performance cores, and efficiency cores, respectively. 

Either way, it’s all just speculation at the moment. A leak even says Qualcomm is also gearing up with AI like Intel, which makes sense, and we will probably see an AI integration to a certain degree with the company’s Gen 3 SoC.

We’ll likely see the chip make an appearance in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as the other flagships that follow.

For now, we don’t have the complete picture. We either have to rely on new leaks in the coming days or wait for the actual event for the full reveal.

