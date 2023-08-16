Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be pretty expensive, leak says 

Qualcomm’s latest flagship mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is expected to release this year. But a new report suggests the new chip might be more expensive than the current version.

That may force some brands to stick to the current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This will further segregate the flagship market, with some companies opting for older or rival chips to power Android phones in 2024.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may be too expensive for some brands

According to Digital Chat Station, the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is “a bit high.”

They added that some manufacturers plan to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or a Dimensity chipset from MediaTek in 2024’s Android smartphone ranges.

In other words, the brands could only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in their Pro, Plus, and/or Ultra flagship phones, with the standard flagships using current-gen processors.

However, we have seen this before. Android manufacturers like OPPO and Vivo already use this business model. The iPhone 14 got the A15 Bionic, while the Pro range got the new A16 Bionic chips.

This keeps profit margins high while allowing to separate the normal and premium versions of the same generation. If the alleged cost is too high for the upcoming Snapdragon SoC, expect to see more manufacturers adopt this.

Although they may be considered older models, both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipsets still provide impressive power and a multitude of advanced features.

Most users won’t even notice the absence of Snapdragon’s latest and greatest. The potential issue is longevity, as the newest chipset is usually supported for longer.

