Sign up for Disney+ and Hulu for just $2.99/month. Yup, seriously. That’s not a typo. But here’s the kicker, this deal is only good through today. Today is your last chance to jump on this deal.

For new and slightly forgetful returning subscribers, here’s the scoop: grab the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle for $2.99 a month for a whole year. Yup, $2.99 each month for the full year.

Dive into Disney+’s treasure chest stocked with Star Wars maxi-gala, Pixar escapades, and Marvel antics—yep, Deadpool and Wolverine included. Want some holiday fluff? Cue up Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas for a chilled-out marathon of joy.

Quick Rundown

What’s the Deal? New and returning viewers get Disney+ and Hulu, with ads, all for $2.99 monthly, but only until December 2, 2024.

New and returning viewers get Disney+ and Hulu, with ads, all for $2.99 monthly, but only until December 2, 2024. Who's Eligible? Newbies or prodigal streamers who dropped off more than a month ago. Sorry, current subscribers, this ship's not for you.

How Long? Offer expires on December 2nd, don't let FOMO hit.

What Happens Next Year? Your subscription swaps to the regular rate after 12 months—no fine print tricks here.

Picture it—lazy weekends, popcorn in hand. You’re plowing through Disney’s classics and Hulu’s edgy originals. Where else could you find animated feats like Inside Out 2 brushing shoulders with the adult humor of Rick and Morty?

But hey, act fast. Nothing squashes fun like a missed deadline. Subscribe now, and let the binge-watch season commence! Here’s the link to sign up.

Avoid the dreaded “why didn’t I do it” internal monologue. Smash that subscribe button, and let the storybook fantasy rush over you. Welcome to a world where the good stuff requires no glittery invite. Just $2.99. Cheers to that!

