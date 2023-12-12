Save up to $1,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 today

Starting at a cool $1,799.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is like the Transformers of smartphones – it’s more than meets the eye. But hold your horses because Samsung is offering up to a whopping $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in.

That’s right; they’ll take your old device and practically pay you to upgrade to the Z Fold 5. Plus, they’re throwing in a free memory upgrade on select models.

If you’re a student, you’re in for a treat because Samsung is offering an additional 15% off. Forget ramen for dinners, you’ll be dining on tech luxury.

But enough about the deal, let’s talk about why the Z Fold5 is worth your hard-earned cash. This Bad Boy is a foldable smartphone that offers an immersive screen perfect for multitasking or binge-watching your favorite shows.

It’s rocking a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks buttery smooth.

Under the hood, the Z Fold5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes with a whopping 12GB of RAM. That’s more power than a superhero on steroids. It also offers superfast charging, so you’ll never be left in the lurch.

So, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your phone, there’s no better time than now. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is a powerhouse of a device, and with these deals, it’s more affordable than ever. But remember, this is a limited-time offer, so act fast before it’s gone!

Galaxy Z Fold $1,619.99 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s newest foldable. It retains many of the same design and hardware features but includes an upgraded processor and a new hinge mechanism. These updates allow for a thinner profile when closed, making it an attractive option for those willing to invest in a high-end foldable phone. What We Like: Expansive, Cinematic Screen: Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold5 reveals a whopping 7.6'' screen that's perfect for streaming on the go. No more squinting at tiny screens - this is mobile entertainment like you've never seen before.

Next-Level Gaming: With its impressive processor and high refresh rate, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a gaming experience that's both powerful and portable. Play on the cover screen or unfold for an even more immersive session.

Dual-App Viewing: Multitask like a pro with Dual-App Viewing on the Galaxy Z Fold5. Drag and drop photos into messages, shop two sites simultaneously, or stream videos while scrolling through your feed.

S Pen Compatibility: Turn to-dos into dones with S Pen capability on the Galaxy Z Fold5 (sold separately). Write directly onto the large screen for increased precision and productivity.

