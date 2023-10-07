Quick Answer: The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 in the US, less than the $699 S21 FE last year.

Samsung’s back with a new Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S23 FE. After ditching the FE line last year, Samsung resurrected it in hopes we’ll ignore their little breakup.

But why take them back so easily?

For one thing, the price. Samsung’s touting a $599 starting tag. Sure, that’s not cheap cheap, but it’s cheaper than usual for a Samsung flagship Lite.

Should you believe their pricing promises? Let’s jump in.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

Short answer: $599 starting in the US, £519 in the UK.

Stateside, Samsung’s officially pricing the S23 FE at $599 for an 8GB/128GB model. In the UK, you’re looking at £519 for the same. That’s a solid $100 less than last year’s Galaxy S21 FE and roughly $200 lower than the vanilla S23.

Will it stay that price? Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy often discount, so you might pay less. And carriers could subsidize further with trade-ins and plan bundles. But MSRP is $599/$519.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4.0 Starts at $599 The Galaxy S23 FE, announced on October 5th, brings impressive upgrades to the table. It boasts a 6.4-inch display, an enhanced 50MP camera, and the use of last year's flagship chipsets - SD 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. With a starting price of $599, it offers strong value for its feature set.

What else are you getting at this price?

Despite the lower cost, the S23 FE theoretically packs plenty of solid hardware like:

Large 6.4” OLED display with 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto)

Beefy 4,500 mAh battery

5G connectivity

IP68 water and dust resistance

Now, we can’t call it flagship-grade since they cut some corners. But on paper, the S23 FE gives you a lot of phone for the money. Emphasis on “on paper” until we can test it.

Image: KnowTechie

How does it compare to other midrange phones?

The S23 FE has some decent competition in the midrange market. Here’s how its $599 starting price stacks up:

The S23 FE tops the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 by a bit. But it matches the Nothing Phone (2) and actually costs more than the A54. Its premium features, like wireless charging, help justify the price hike over its sister Samsung model.

But value-focused shoppers have excellent midrange options that cost less than the S23 FE. Samsung’s name and polish still come at a small premium.

So, should you believe the hype?

Look, Samsung’s history of pricing shenanigans makes us give the stink eye here. But IF the Galaxy S23 FE delivers on its spec promises at a legit $599, it could be the budget flagship to beat.

The Galaxy S23 FE asks buyers to pay a premium over standout midrangers like the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54. But its polished design, impressive spec sheet, and Samsung pedigree could make that proposition enticing for some.

The S23 FE needs to prove its value once it hits reviewers’ hands. But for brand devotees who want Samsung’s flash on a budget, it makes a case on paper.

Just don’t expect runaway value compared to its rivals. Samsung still charges for its flagships’ glow, even when dimmed to a Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4.0 Starts at $599 The Galaxy S23 FE, announced on October 5th, brings impressive upgrades to the table. It boasts a 6.4-inch display, an enhanced 50MP camera, and the use of last year's flagship chipsets - SD 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. With a starting price of $599, it offers strong value for its feature set. What We Like: The Galaxy S23 FE features a 50MP main camera, a significant upgrade from the previous 12MP sensor, promising superior photo quality.

It utilizes last year's top-tier chipsets, the SD 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, ensuring robust performance.

The device offers a large 6.4-inch display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Priced at $599, the S23 FE delivers flagship features at a more accessible price point, making it a compelling option for those seeking high-end specs without breaking the bank. Check Availability - Samsung Check Availability - Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

