The Nothing Phone 2 has officially launched, sporting a hefty starting price tag of $599. This marks a significant leap from its predecessor, the Phone 1, which was priced at $399.

This new device isn’t just more expensive; it also brings several improvements over the company’s inaugural smartphone to the table. One notable upgrade is its IP54 rating.

Image: Nothing

While the Nothing Phone 2 flaunts an IP54 rating, which essentially safeguards the device from limited dust ingress and water spray from any direction.

The Phone 2’s improved dust-and-waterproof index marks a significant advancement over its predecessor, which only carried an IP53 rating.

This new rating maintains the same level of dust resistance but offers better protection against water spray less than 60 degrees from vertical—making it more durable than before.

So, is the Nothing Phone 2 waterproof or water-resistant?

Short Answer: No.

The IP54 rating of the Nothing Phone 2 is better than its predecessor's IP53 rating, which protects the device from limited dust ingress and water spray from any direction.

Source: KnowTechie

The Nothing Phone 2’s IP54 rating outperforms its predecessor’s IP53 rating by offering protection against limited dust ingress and water spray from all directions. However, don’t take this as an invitation to submerge your smartphone underwater!

Key Takeaway We strongly recommend keeping your phone away from both water and excessively dusty environments to avoid potential damage.

The IP54 rating is primarily designed to handle water droplets or jets from various angles. However, total submersion underwater? That’s a definite no-no. The chances of survival are pretty slim.

What does the IP54 rating of Nothing Phone 2 mean?

Device Name Rating What it Means Nothing Phone 1 IP53 The Nothing Phone 1 had an IP53 rating. This means the device was protected from limited dust ingress and from water spray less than 60 degrees from vertical. Nothing Phone 2 IP54 The new Nothing Phone 2 has an IP54 rating. This signifies that the device is protected from limited dust ingress and water spray coming in from any direction.

The “IP” in the IP54 rating stands for Ingress Protection. It’s a standard way to describe how well a device can resist dust, and water—the higher the number, the better its protective capabilities.

For example, in ‘IP54’, the ‘5’ represents protection against solid particles such as dust on a scale of 0-6. The ‘4’, conversely, signifies resistance to liquids like water on a scale of 0-9. Thus, while it provides superior protection against dust, its water resistance is moderate.

Wrapping this all up

Image: KnowTechie

In conclusion, while the Nothing Phone 2’s IP54 rating is a step up from its predecessor’s IP53, it doesn’t mean your phone can now go for a swim. It offers improved protection against dust and water sprays from all directions but submerging it underwater is still off-limits.

Remember, ‘IP’ in ‘IP54’ stands for Ingress Protection, with ‘5’ indicating solid particle protection (on a scale of 0-6) and ‘4’ representing liquid ingress protection (on a scale of 0-9). So, while it fares pretty well on the dust front, its water resistance capabilities are only halfway there.

So yes, your new Nothing Phone 2 is more robust than before – just don’t get too adventurous around water.

