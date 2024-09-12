When does the iPhone 16 come out?

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Quick Answer: The iPhone 16 was announced on September 10 is set to hit store shelves on September 20, 2024. Preorders are available on Friday, September 13.

Are you champing at the bit to get your hands on the latest iPhone? You’re not alone. Apple fans go absolutely bonkers anytime there’s a new iPhone release.

So, it’s not surprising to hear that consumers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 16. To be fair, I’m one of them.

So, when can you expect to get your hands on this shiny new device? Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long. We’ve got the details you need to know.

Short Answer: September 20, 2024.

The iPhone 16 is set to hit stores on September 20, 2024. But if you want to be the first on your block with the latest iPhone, you can get a head start by preordering from the Apple Store starting Friday, September 13.

How does the iPhone 16 cost?

The base model iPhone 16 starts at $799 for the 128GB configuration.

The 256GB model is $899, and the top-tier 512GB version is $1,099. The larger iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 for 128GB, $999 for 256GB, and $1,199 for 512 GB.

The Pro models, with their more advanced cameras and features, start at $999 for the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 for the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Model Storage Price iPhone 16 128GB $799 iPhone 16 256GB $899 iPhone 16 512GB $1,099 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB $899 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB $999 iPhone 16 Plus 512GB $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max 128GB $1,199

What’s new and improved in the iPhone 16?

Image: Apple

So what are you getting for your money? The iPhone 16 boasts some serious upgrades over its predecessor. One of the biggest improvements is in the camera department.

While the main camera specifications remain similar, the iPhone 16 offers improvements in ultra-wide camera performance, macro photography, and additional AI-driven features, making it a more versatile and advanced camera system compared to the iPhone 15

Is the iPhone 16 worth the upgrade?

Whether or not the iPhone 16 is worth the upgrade depends on your current phone and what features matter most to you.

If you’re still using an older iPhone, the upgrade to the iPhone 16 will likely be a big one. But if you’ve got an iPhone 15, you might want to consider whether the camera upgrades and other new features are enough to justify the cost.

Either way, one thing is for sure: the iPhone 16 is shaping up to be one of the hottest smartphones of the year. So, if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on one, be ready to pounce when preorders go live on September 13.

Stay tuned for more details as we get them! In the meantime, let us know in the comments: are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16? What new feature has you most excited?

