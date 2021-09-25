The iPhone 13 is here and, as usual, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Apple’s latest smartphone. As always, the company has gone bigger and better with the new iPhone, and there are plenty of new features to be excited about.

But even if a phone is loaded with tons of exciting features, it’s basically useless without a little durability. I’ll never forget that time I ruined my brand new iPhone 4 in a massive water bong in college and couldn’t tell my parents so I had to go without a phone for a few weeks.

But my own personal bad choices aside, one of the most important aspects of keeping today’s smartphones as durable as possible is water resistance. Of course, Apple has been waterproofing the iPhone for years, so you would expect it from the newest iPhone. But there’s always room for improvement, right?

Is the iPhone 13 waterproof?

Short answer: Yes

At this point, Apple would be shooting itself in the foot if it didn’t provide some water resistance with the iPhone 13. But again, there’s always room for improvement, and Apple has improved its phones’ water resistance greatly over time.

As it turns out, there actually isn’t that much improvement as far as waterproofing the iPhone goes. iPhone 13 is IP68 rated, which is actually the highest rating that can be achieved under IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) regulations.

Where the company could improve is the depth at which the iPhone is safe to be submerged. Still, Apple rates the iPhone 13 for submersion up to six meters for up to 30 minutes, so its efforts are pretty impressive.

While it’s still not a great idea to hop in a swimming pool with your phone, it’s nice to know that it will likely survive a quick dip in the community water bong.

