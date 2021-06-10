Someone brought back the iconic iOS 4 as an iPhone app

If you’ve been an iPhone stan since the iPhone 3G and want a blast from the past, one developer is looking to recreate the experience of iOS 4 as an app for your new iPhone.

Called OldOS, the iPhone app faithfully recreates many parts of iOS 4, from photo albums to how Safari looked nearly a decade ago. Notes also brings back the classic yellow color, there’s “slide to unlock” functionality, and it even recreates a Home button that responds to presses.

The Verge notes that certain things, like YouTube and Messages, don’t work, but that’s ok, you’re here for the experience.

Today is Launch Day 🚀



Introducing OldOS — iOS 4 beautifully rebuilt in SwiftUI.



* 🎨 Designed to be as close to pixel-perfect as possible.

*📱 Fully functional, perhaps even usable as a second OS.

* 🗺️ Fully open source for all to learn, modify, and build on. pic.twitter.com/K0JOE2fEKM — Zane (@zzanehip) June 9, 2021

OldOS for iPhone is available on TestFlight, but the developer, Zane, says it has already hit the 10,000 download limit. Savvy users can also snag the entire code from GitHub.

While TestFlight is a way for developers to test apps before a full release, Apple typically doesn’t take kindly to this kind of thing, so there’s a good chance it will be removed.

