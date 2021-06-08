Apple’s Find My network still works even when your iPhone is off with iOS 15

Apple has revealed the next update for its iPhone operating system, iOS 15, and it’s bringing loads of new features. One of the new functionalities that will be coming is the ability to use the company’s Find My network to find your iPhone even if it is powered off.

Apple’s Find My network is a way that the Apple ecosystem is connected together in order to track lost devices. Find My can be used to help locate most Apple devices. It can track iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and the new Apple AirTags, which were developed solely as a tracking device.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is giving the Find My network a slight upgrade as part of the iOS 15 update. Users with the new operating system will now be able to track their iPhones when they are powered off. Instead of completely “powering off,” phones will go into a deep sleep mode that will allow them to continue to be tracked.

This feature means that you will still be able to locate your iPhone using Apple’s Find My network, even a few hours after it dies. Of course, the idea of always being connected to the Find My network may not be appealing to everyone. Not to worry, the feature can be turned off in the settings.

This new feature is coming with iOS 15, which was recently revealed at Apple’s WWDC event. The event kicked off earlier this week with several reveals. The next iOS update is bringing many new features to iPhone, including upgrades to FaceTime and a new Digital Legacy feature.

There’s no word on exactly when the updated operating system will become available, but all signs point to a September release.

