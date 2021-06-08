Apple Music’s lossless options are rolling out – here’s how to turn them on

Apple Music’s new lossless quality options are now live, with many users already experiencing the higher quality streams. You’ll need the latest iOS, iPadOS, or macOS updates installed before you’ll see the change, which lets you choose between standard lossless (CD quality) and high-resolution lossless (if you have an external DAC).

The roll-out was announced during Apple’s WWDC keynote, promising that the lossless features would arrive “today.” Some users (me included) haven’t yet seen the updated feature arrive, but it’s on the way.

By default, Apple Music will stream at the usual AAC quality until you go and change the default quality to one of the lossless options. Head into Settings > Music and tap the toggle next to Lossless Audio, then choose if you want lossless to be streamed over Cellular, Wi-Fi, or Downloads.

Be aware that lossless audio will take up significantly more data or storage space, so you might not want to turn it on if you have a restrictive cellular data plan. Over 20 million songs are available in lossless quality, according to Apple, with the entire 75 million song catalog of Apple Music aiming to be lossless by the end of 2021. Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio is also available on Apple Music, with a much smaller track selection to choose from.

You’ll need a subscription to Apple Music to use lossless audio, which won’t be available to purchase on iTunes. Lossless won’t be an option to upgrade music you already own either, it’s exclusive to Apple Music at this time, with no known plans to extend it beyond the subscription.

Lossless audio is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K, with HomePod and HomePod mini support coming in a future software update.

