The iPhone 13 Pro is a creative powerhouse that starts at $999

Apple just unveiled the stars of the iPhone 13 range, the two top-end Pro models – the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, and the Pro Max has a huge 6.7-inch display, both being Super Retina XDR displays made especially for Apple.

That screen has a 20-percent smaller notch, just like the cheaper two iPhone 13 models. This year, it’s a 120-Hz refresh rate, with a ProMotion variable refresh rate that can go between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on how you’re using the phone. It’s also got a 1,000 nits brightness, perfect for HDR and outdoor use.

The main event for the Pro range is always the cameras, and all three are redesigned and all-new this year. Do you know what isn’t redesigned? The Lightning port, which Apple refuses to budge from using on the iPhone. There’s a new 77mm telephoto for 3x optical zoom, a new ultrawide with a 92-percent improvement in low light, and an f/1.8 aperture, and a new wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and up to 2.2x low light performance.

Those new cameras get loads of new software to play with, like photographic profiles that are kinda AI-powered camera filters, and a new cinematic focus that automatically focuses between foreground and background focus depending on what it detects in-frame. Nifty.

A new macro function can focus on things as close as 2cm from the lens, and ProRes video support is coming to the Pro models for an end-to-end workflow for professionals without having to use proxies or encode footage into another codec for editing.

Oh, every camera has night mode now, which will please me immensely. The other thing? The cameras are the same on the 13 Pro as on the 13 Pro Max, something that Apple hasn’t done before.

The same A15 Bionic that powers the other two iPhone 13’s is powering the Pro range, with one change. The chip in the Pro models has a five-core GPU for extra graphical power. Battery life has also been improved, with Apple saying the 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than last year’s 12 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max a whopping 2.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro Max.

You’ll be able to get the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in graphite, gold, silver, and “sierra blue” when available later this fall.

Pricing starts from $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. And yes, there’s a 1TB storage option (which you’ll want if you decide to use ProRes for video recording). Preorders open Friday, with shipping on September 24.

