Apple’s new iPad is 20% faster and will only set you back $329

Apple’s California Streaming event is finally upon us, and the company kicked things off with a brand new entry for its most popular tablet. Today, Apple unveiled a brand new entry-level iPad with an upgraded chip and some cool new features.

Apple’s new iPad comes with the new A13 Bionic chip, which features a 20% faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, making it the most powerful entry-level tablet that Apple has put out to date. In fact, the company says the new tablet is up to three times faster than some Chromebooks.

This iPad is also the first to launch with full Apple Pencil support, so writing on your tablet will feel more like pen and paper. The new iPad comes with a 12-megapixel front camera and the company’s Center Stage feature for better video calls thanks to tracking features. Paired with the tablet’s all-day battery life, this iPad is a pretty major step up from its predecessor.

Image: Apple

The new iPad features a 10.2″ display with a familiar layout so you won’t have to learn new buttons. The iPad will ship with the new iPadOS 15 operating system, equipped with new widgets and multi-tasking controls to help keep the design fresh.

The new base-model iPad is available for order today and will begin shipping out to customers next week. The lowest storage version of this model starts at 64 GB this time around, but Apple is selling the new iPad starting at the same price of $329. We will update this with a purchase link when available.

