If you were planning on snagging a new Apple Watch when it releases alongside the iPhone 13, then prepare for a struggle, as reported supply issues could make the Series 7 watch hard to get at launch.

This news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who recently noted that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a slightly larger screen and a new, more-square design. It was also mentioned that some of these display changes are causing supply issues.

Instead of delaying the release of the Apple Watch, it is expected that Apple will still announce and release the wearable alongside the iPhone 13, but that supplies will be limited.

If this is the case, you’ll probably still be able to order the watch, but your delivery time could be affected by quite a bit depending on how severe the supply issues are.

As Mashable notes, this wouldn’t be the first time that an Apple Watch had supply issues. In 2015, the original Apple Watch was in high demand and short supply and people had to reserve their Apple Watch online. It took months for product to be readily available in stores.

