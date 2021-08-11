Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 features a new operating system and plenty of new health features

Earlier today, Samsung had its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled a couple of new foldable phones and some exciting new Galaxy gadgets. To start off the event, Samsung gave us an exciting new look at the all-new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 features Samsung’s signature circular frame, as well as a newly designed strap to help bring the Watch 4’s sensors closer to your wrist. These straps also come in multiple colors. The Watch 4 is Samsung’s slimmer, more affordable option, while the Classic is a bit bulkier with its familiar rotating bezel around the outside.

Maybe the most exciting upgrade that comes with the Watch 4 is the all-new Wear OS. Samsung has worked alongside Google to create a new operating system that works better with your phone.

Even if you’re not using a Samsung device, the Watch 4 now has an upgraded user interface and boosted integration with popular Google Play apps, like Google Maps and YouTube Music.

Image: Samsung

Samsung has also updated its health and wellness experience for the Watch 4 series. The smartwatch comes with improved sleep tracking that can gauge things like snoring and REM sleep to let you know how you are sleeping at night.

It is also capable of measuring your body composition by using tiny electrodes that measure up to 2,400 signals from your body every 15 seconds.

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249 for the Bluetooth model ($399 for LTE), while the Watch 4 Classic starts at $349 ($399 for LTE). Both smartwatches are available for preorder starting today, and they’ll be shipping out in just a few weeks on August 27.

