How to preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more

Samsung released a bunch of stuff today that includes new folding phones, watches, and earbuds. Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event today where they announced a new Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Tab S7.

All of these items are set to ship on August 27, but that doesn’t mean you can’t preorder them now. And if you decide to pull the trigger on these sooner than later, Samsung is offering a bundle of perks in the hopes that you preorder them before they’re shipped out to the masses.

So what kind of perks is Samsung offering to buyers if they preorder? For starters, the company will give you up to $900 in trade-in credit along with a free $200 instant credit with the purchase of Galaxy Fold 3 or $150 for the Z Flip 3. Samsung will even throw in 12 months of Samsung Care+ free of charge.

So what’s available for preorder? Well, there’s a bunch of options. There’s the $1,799.99 Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G smartphone, the $999.99 Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the $249 Galaxy Watch 4, and the new $149.99 Galaxy Buds 2. All of these new Samsung devices are available for preorder now.

How to preorder Samsung’s new folding phones, watches, and earbuds

Samsung just opened up the floodgates to preorders now, and guessing by the buzz on social media, these devices are going to sell fast. But no need to worry; we’re sure Samsung has plenty of these to go around, but if you need to preorder now, here’s how to do it: Click any of these and links and smash that preorder button. Simple as that. Here’s what’s available for preorder:

Again, just for preordering, Samsung will give you up to $900 in trade-in credit along with a free $200 instant credit with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 3 or $150 off when you buy the Z Flip 3. Samsung will even throw in 12 months of Samsung Care+ free of charge too.

If any of these new devices from Samsung pique your interest, we highly suggest going the preorder route. Not only do you get it for cheaper, but you’ll be one of the first people to get one of these new devices in their hand. And if you plan on using a trade-in, you can score big savings from Samsung that way.

