Don’t expect a new Note from Samsung at its Unpacked event in August

It’s nearly time for Samsung’s next Unpacked event on August 11, but one of Samsung’s usual mid-year devices won’t be showing up. The next Galaxy Note handset is not going to be shown off at the event, instead, Samsung plans to bring more of the Note’s features into its other devices.

The Unpacked event will be for the “latest and greatest Galaxy Z series” devices, aka the company’s foldables. We’re expecting new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold, which unfolds into a small tablet size, and a Galaxy Z Flip, which folds into a clamshell design.

We could also see the “first S-Pen stylus designed specifically for foldable phones.” Maybe that means a telescoping stylus to fit into the smaller body of a folded device?

All of the new foldables will have more durable materials in their construction. Samsung also hinted at new multitasking abilities, so expect Samsung’s Dex to be featured heavily, which turns its smartphones into a fully-featured PC desktop when plugged into an external monitor.

Samsung has also been working closely with Google to improve the foldable experience. That includes reimagining the user experience in apps like Google Duo, YouTube, or Microsoft Teams to take advantage of the second screen.

This will be Samsung’s third Unpacked event of the year, with the preceding events releasing the flagship Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy A mid-price ranges. This time around, price tags will still be in the premium space but are expected to be lower than the price tags of the Z Fold 2 or Z Flip.

