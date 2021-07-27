Go update your iPhone and iPad right now, a serious security issue was just patched

If you’re the type of Apple user that prefers to wait a while before updating your iPhone, maybe it’s time to make an exception. See, there’s an active security threat affecting most versions of iOS and macOS, so you should go and grab the latest security update, like right now.

We weren’t expecting to see an iOS or iPadOS update this soon after iOS 14.7.1, but that’s because it fixes a zero-day vulnerability that Apple says it’s already seen exploited in real-world situations. It’s called CVE-2021-30807, and like most critical issues, can let hackers run pretty much anything they want on your devices.

Go update your iPad, your iPhone, and your Mac, if you’ve got one.

If you don’t want to be at risk for CVE-2021-30807, it’s time to update your devices. The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

The update for macOS doesn’t seem to be a security issue, but you should still update just in case.

If you want to update (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded If you’ve got a Mac Click on the Apple menu then on System Preferences. Click Software Update, then on Update Now or Upgrade Now

Now you’ve got your iPhone or iPad, or Mac updated to the latest software version, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device.

